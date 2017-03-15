Planet Futbol

When is the Champions League quarterfinal draw?

The Champions League quarterfinal draw takes place at 7 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

The draw will be live streamed on UEFA.com as the final eight teams are sorted into two-legged matchups.

Advancing from the Round of 16 are Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Leicester City and Real Madrid. The winners of matchups between Monaco and Manchester City and Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen (decided Wednesday) will also advance.

Any team can be draw against any team in this round, and whichever team is drawn first will play the first leg of the round at home.

The quarterfinals take place April 11/12 and April 18/19.

