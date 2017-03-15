Planet Futbol

Watch Champions League online: Live stream, TV channels, schedule

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
SI Wire
an hour ago

The UEFA Champions League resumes on Wednesday with two critical second-leg matches in the round of 16. 

Monaco will host Manchester City trailing by two goals on aggregate. Manchester City won the first meeting 5-3 at Etihad Stadium, so while Pep Guardiola's side has the edge in terms of total goals, Monaco's three away goals put the French club in decent position to advance. 

Atletico Madrid's clash with Bayer 04 Leverkusen appears to be a foregone conclusion entering the second leg. Athletico takes a 4-2 lead back to Madrid, where Leverkusen will have to essentially win by three goals to advance. (Alternatively, they could win by two goals if they score five.) 

On Tuesday, Leicester City and Juventus sealed spots in the Champions League quarterfinals. 

See how to watch Wednesday's games below. 

How to watch

TV: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2

Live stream: You can watch the Champions League online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

Round of 16 results

Bayern Munich d. Arsenal

Leicester City d. Sevilla

Barcelona d. PSG

Real Madrid d. Napoli

Borussia Dortmund d. Benfica

Juventus d. Porto

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Athletico leads 4-2 on aggregate)

Manchester City vs. Monaco (Manchester City leads 5-3 on aggregate)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters