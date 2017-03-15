These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The UEFA Champions League resumes on Wednesday with two critical second-leg matches in the round of 16.

Monaco will host Manchester City trailing by two goals on aggregate. Manchester City won the first meeting 5-3 at Etihad Stadium, so while Pep Guardiola's side has the edge in terms of total goals, Monaco's three away goals put the French club in decent position to advance.

Atletico Madrid's clash with Bayer 04 Leverkusen appears to be a foregone conclusion entering the second leg. Athletico takes a 4-2 lead back to Madrid, where Leverkusen will have to essentially win by three goals to advance. (Alternatively, they could win by two goals if they score five.)

On Tuesday, Leicester City and Juventus sealed spots in the Champions League quarterfinals.

See how to watch Wednesday's games below.

How to watch

TV: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2

Live stream: You can watch the Champions League online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Round of 16 results

Bayern Munich d. Arsenal

Leicester City d. Sevilla

Barcelona d. PSG

Real Madrid d. Napoli

Borussia Dortmund d. Benfica

Juventus d. Porto

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Athletico leads 4-2 on aggregate)

Manchester City vs. Monaco (Manchester City leads 5-3 on aggregate)