A source close to Inter Milan says that under new Chinese owners Suning the club is ready to become the next PSG in terms of outlandish spending in Europe.

Diego Simeone has already turned down a $16 million a year offer to manage Inter, but I’m told the club, where Simeone played from 1997-1999, is preparing another offer for him. What’s more, Inter ownership is telling insiders they may make a serious run at signing Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo (Whether Inter can back up that talk remains to be seen, of course). We’ve heard a lot about Chinese clubs making waves on the transfer market, but now a Chinese-owned club in Europe, Inter, wants to take an Italian club back to where it was in the 1990s. The club has won 18 Serie A titles, tied with rival AC Milan for second most in league history behind Juventus.

Inter is currently in fifth in Serie A, six points out of a Champions League place. The club last qualified for the Champions League in 2010-2011, finishing as low as eighth and ninth in Serie A in the time since. It won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho's guidance in the 2009-2010 season.

Elsewhere in the soccer world: