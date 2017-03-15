When Manchester City and Monaco last met, they combined for a Champions League match for the ages, with City holding on for a 5-3 win in the first leg of the round of 16. Wednesday, they meet again in Monaco with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

Leonardo Jardim's Ligue 1-leader and prolific attacking side will look to overturn its deficit to Pep Guardiola's club in what should be another goal-heavy matchup. With the rejuvenated Sergio Aguero leading the charge, Manchester City has enjoyed an 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, and it would take putting an end to that streak with at least a two-goal victory for Monaco to go through.

With Bernardo Silva and the imperious Kylian Mbappe at the wheel and three away goals in hand, though, the deficit is well within Monaco's reach, which should make for an entertaining affair at the Stade Louis II.

Stay tuned here for lineups, highlights of goals and key plays and updates from the match.