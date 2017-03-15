Planet Futbol

Manchester City, Monaco pick up in UCL after breathtaking first leg

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
41 minutes ago

When Manchester City and Monaco last met, they combined for a Champions League match for the ages, with City holding on for a 5-3 win in the first leg of the round of 16. Wednesday, they meet again in Monaco with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. 

Leonardo Jardim's Ligue 1-leader and prolific attacking side will look to overturn its deficit to Pep Guardiola's club in what should be another goal-heavy matchup. With the rejuvenated Sergio Aguero leading the charge, Manchester City has enjoyed an 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, and it would take putting an end to that streak with at least a two-goal victory for Monaco to go through.

With Bernardo Silva and the imperious Kylian Mbappe at the wheel and three away goals in hand, though, the deficit is well within Monaco's reach, which should make for an entertaining affair at the Stade Louis II.

Stay tuned here for lineups, highlights of goals and key plays and updates from the match.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters