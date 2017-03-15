Planet Futbol

How to watch Monaco vs. Manchester City: Game time, live stream, TV channel

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
Wednesday March 15th, 2017

Monaco will host Manchester City on Wednesday in the second leg of the clubs' UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. 

Manchester City won a thrilling first leg at Etihad Stadium 5-3 behind goals from Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Leroy Sane and a brace from Sergio Aguero. Radamel Falcao scored twice for Monaco, and Kylian Mbappe added another. 

Pep Guardiola's side is in good position to advance with a two-goal lead entering the second leg, but Monaco's three away goals could prove critical. 

Manchester City is coming off a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarterfinals, while Monaco most recently beat Bordeaux 2-1 in Ligue 1. 

See how to watch Wednesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET 

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch Monaco–Man City online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters