Monaco will host Manchester City on Wednesday in the second leg of the clubs' UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Manchester City won a thrilling first leg at Etihad Stadium 5-3 behind goals from Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Leroy Sane and a brace from Sergio Aguero. Radamel Falcao scored twice for Monaco, and Kylian Mbappe added another.

Pep Guardiola's side is in good position to advance with a two-goal lead entering the second leg, but Monaco's three away goals could prove critical.

Manchester City is coming off a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarterfinals, while Monaco most recently beat Bordeaux 2-1 in Ligue 1.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch Monaco–Man City online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.