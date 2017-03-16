Planet Futbol

Fabian Johnson suffers injury in Europa League, could impact USMNT availability

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

A day after being announced as part of Bruce Arena's roster for the USA's World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama, Fabian Johnson's status is suddenly in doubt.

Johnson was injured early in Borussia Monchengladbach's Europa League match vs. Bundesliga foe Schalke on Thursday, exiting in the 16th minute with an apparent hamstring strain. 

Johnson, a veteran of the 2014 World Cup team who can play either in the midfield or at outside back for the U.S., has yet to be officially diagnosed with an injury or be withdrawn from consideration for the U.S. His potential absence would be a big blow for Arena's side, though, with points a huge priority after November losses to Mexico and Costa Rica put the Americans in an 0-2-0 hole. The U.S. is already thin at the fullback positions, with DeAndre Yedlin and Eric Lichaj being forced to miss out through injury and Timmy Chandler left behind because he's suspended for the Honduras match.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters