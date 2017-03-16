A day after being announced as part of Bruce Arena's roster for the USA's World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama, Fabian Johnson's status is suddenly in doubt.

Johnson was injured early in Borussia Monchengladbach's Europa League match vs. Bundesliga foe Schalke on Thursday, exiting in the 16th minute with an apparent hamstring strain.

Johnson, a veteran of the 2014 World Cup team who can play either in the midfield or at outside back for the U.S., has yet to be officially diagnosed with an injury or be withdrawn from consideration for the U.S. His potential absence would be a big blow for Arena's side, though, with points a huge priority after November losses to Mexico and Costa Rica put the Americans in an 0-2-0 hole. The U.S. is already thin at the fullback positions, with DeAndre Yedlin and Eric Lichaj being forced to miss out through injury and Timmy Chandler left behind because he's suspended for the Honduras match.