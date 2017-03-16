FC Dallas is halfway to the CONCACAF Champions League final, though it has reason to feel a bit apprehensive after the first leg of the semifinals.

Maxi Urruti's goal and Kellyn Acosta's sensational, go-ahead free kick gave FC Dallas a come-from-behind, 2-1 win over Liga MX's Pachuca Wednesday night, but the early away goal from Franco Jara looms large for Los Tuzos as they head home for the April 4 second leg.

Jara scored in the third minute, but Urruti scored a valuable equalizer just before halftime.

Acosta, who was called in to the U.S. for World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama, delivered a fantastic free kick from over 20 yards out in the 58th minute to give the MLS side the first-leg win.

The match represented a homecoming for former MLS Defender of the Year, U.S. call-up and Dallas-area native Omar Gonzalez, who played the full 90 for Pachuca.

In the other semifinal, Tigres holds a 2-0 lead over the Vancouver Whitecaps after the first leg at BC Place, with Canadian club having its work cut out in the second leg in Mexico against last year's runner-up and the reigning Liga MX Apertura champion.