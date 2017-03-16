Planet Futbol

FC Dallas edges Pachuca on Acosta's golazo in first leg of CCL semifinals

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
36 minutes ago

FC Dallas is halfway to the CONCACAF Champions League final, though it has reason to feel a bit apprehensive after the first leg of the semifinals.

Maxi Urruti's goal and Kellyn Acosta's sensational, go-ahead free kick gave FC Dallas a come-from-behind, 2-1 win over Liga MX's Pachuca Wednesday night, but the early away goal from Franco Jara looms large for Los Tuzos as they head home for the April 4 second leg.

Jara scored in the third minute, but Urruti scored a valuable equalizer just before halftime. 

Acosta, who was called in to the U.S. for World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama, delivered a fantastic free kick from over 20 yards out in the 58th minute to give the MLS side the first-leg win.

The match represented a homecoming for former MLS Defender of the Year, U.S. call-up and Dallas-area native Omar Gonzalez, who played the full 90 for Pachuca.

In the other semifinal, Tigres holds a 2-0 lead over the Vancouver Whitecaps after the first leg at BC Place, with Canadian club having its work cut out in the second leg in Mexico against last year's runner-up and the reigning Liga MX Apertura champion.

