Manchester United will host FC Rostov in the second leg of a Europa League tie on Thursday.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg, so Manchester United has the edge coming home due to its away goal.

Jose Mourinho's side is coming off a 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Rostov most recently drew Terek Grozny 0-0.

The winner of Thursday's match will advance to the quarterfinals. Celta Vigo, Ajax, Olympiacos and several other teams are also in action on Thursday.

See how to watch Thursday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch Manchester United–FC Rostov online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.