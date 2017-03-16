Planet Futbol

How to watch Manchester United vs. FC Rostov: Europa League live stream, TV

SI Wire
an hour ago

Manchester United will host FC Rostov in the second leg of a Europa League tie on Thursday. 

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg, so Manchester United has the edge coming home due to its away goal. 

Jose Mourinho's side is coming off a 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Rostov most recently drew Terek Grozny 0-0. 

The winner of Thursday's match will advance to the quarterfinals. Celta Vigo, Ajax, Olympiacos and several other teams are also in action on Thursday. 

See how to watch Thursday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch Manchester United–FC Rostov online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters