Manchester United holds a slight edge over FC Rostov in their Europa League round of 16 series, and the Red Devils will look to finish off their Russian counterpart at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's away goal was vital for Manchester United, though it conceded to Rostov and settled for a 1-1 draw in the opening leg. In order to advance to the quarterfinals and keep hopes alive of another trophy this season, the Premier League side must be wary of conceding on home soil. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, still suspended in domestic play for his elbow on Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings, is available and starting for Jose Mourinho's side, which could use some insurance goals from the Swedish star.

Here is the lineups for the match:

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match, with the winner joining Celta Vigo, Besiktas and Genk in the last eight of the competition.