Planet Futbol

Expectant father Guzan withdraws from USMNT roster, replaced by Bingham

1:04 | Planet Futbol
Alejandro Bedoya: USMNT feels a lot looser under Bruce Arena
Associated Press
Associated Press
28 minutes ago

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan will miss the United States' World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama while awaiting the birth of his child.

Midfielder Fabian Johnson's status became questionable after he injured his right leg Thursday playing for Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Europa League.

Colorado's Tim Howard, the Americans' No. 1 goalkeeper at the last two World Cups, becomes the likely starter for the matches at San Jose, Calif., on March 24 and at Panama four days later. The 38-year-old returned last weekend from surgery after he tore a leg muscle in the 2-1 qualifying loss to Mexico last November.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Guzan and wife Breanne are expecting the birth of their second child. Guzan has mostly been on the bench for Middlesbrough this season and is transferring to Atlanta in July.

Planet Futbol
With USMNT roster set, Arena surveys options, has big right back question

Real Salt Lake's Nick Rimando also is on the U.S. roster, and the San Jose Earthquakes' David Bingham replaced Guzan.

Johnson reached for the back of his right thigh before he was replaced by Jonas Hofmann in the 16th minute of Moenchengladbach's 2-2 draw against visiting Schalke, which eliminated the hosts on away goals following a 3-3 aggregate deadlock.

The U.S. already is missing defender Timmy Chandler and midfielder Jermaine Jones, who are suspended for the next match for yellow card accumulation, and defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Eric Lichaj, who are injured.

U.S. coach Bruce Arena said Wednesday that Johnson was likely to start in left midfield in the qualifiers. Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann after a 4-0 loss at Costa Rica dropped the Americans to 0-2 in the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters