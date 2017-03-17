Four intriguing matchups came out of the pots in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday, with Bayern Munich being paired with Real Madrid to headline the Champions League quarterfinal draw.

Here are the four pairings:

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

Juventus vs. Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester City

Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco

The first legs will be played on April 11 and 12, with the return legs slated for April 18 and 19.

The four winners advance to the semifinals, where a place in the June 3 final at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium will be on the line.

Real Madrid is vying to become the first team to repeat as Champions League winner since AC Milan accomplished the feat in 1989-1990. Spanish sides have won the last three Champions League trophies, with Real Madrid winning in 2014 and 2016, sandwiching Barcelona's 2015 title.