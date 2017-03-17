Planet Futbol

Bayern Munich draws Real Madrid to headline Champions League quarterfinals

1:57 | Planet Futbol
Barcelona's Champions League comeback is tough to comprehend
SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
34 minutes ago

Four intriguing matchups came out of the pots in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday, with Bayern Munich being paired with Real Madrid to headline the Champions League quarterfinal draw. 

Here are the four pairings:

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

Juventus vs. Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester City

Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco

The first legs will be played on April 11 and 12, with the return legs slated for April 18 and 19.

The four winners advance to the semifinals, where a place in the June 3 final at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium will be on the line.

Real Madrid is vying to become the first team to repeat as Champions League winner since AC Milan accomplished the feat in 1989-1990. Spanish sides have won the last three Champions League trophies, with Real Madrid winning in 2014 and 2016, sandwiching Barcelona's 2015 title.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters