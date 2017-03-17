Planet Futbol

Dortmund edges Ingolstadt as Aubameyang pads his Bundesliga goal lead

4:50 | Planet Futbol
Champions League quarterfinals provide mouthwatering matchups
icon
Associated Press
26 minutes ago

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund consolidated third place in the Bundesliga by scraping past relegation-threatened Ingolstadt 1-0 on Friday.

Dortmund opened a four-point gap in the last place for automatic Champions League qualification ahead of Hoffenheim, yet to play in the 25th round.

Ingolstadt remained seven points from safety and could finish the weekend further adrift.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claimed his league-leading 23rd goal of the season in the 14th minute, sweeping the ball in off Marcel Schmelzer's cross. Schmelzer, the Dortmund captain, was played through on the left by a fine ball from Shinji Kagawa, celebrating his 28th birthday.

Ingolstadt didn't buckle, however. The visitor was denied a first-half equalizer by several outstanding saves from Roman Burki, while forward Dario Lezcano was posing problems for the Dortmund defense.

Matthew Leckie should have scored after the break when gifted an opportunity by Matthias Ginter but the Ingolstadt striker fired over with only Buerki to beat, and the Dortmund 'keeper was fortunate not to concede a penalty for bringing down Lezcano.

Ingolstadt kept pushing but missed several good chances to punish a disappointing Dortmund performance.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters