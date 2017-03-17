These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal ties will be revealed on Friday during a draw ceremony.

The eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinal are Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leicester City, Monaco, Juventus and defending champion Real Madrid.

Leicester City remains the big underdog. The Foxes, who are near the relegation zone in the Premier League this season after winning it last year, beat Sevilla in the round of 16 to reach the quarterfinal.

In last year's quarterfinal, Atletico Madrid eliminated Barcelona. Barcelona miraculously qualified for the quarterfinal after scoring three late goals in its second leg against PSG to win 6-5 on aggregate.

See how to watch Friday's draw below.

How to watch

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch the draw on Fox Sports Go.