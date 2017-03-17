Planet Futbol

How to watch the UEFA Champions League draw: Live stream, TV channel

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
38 minutes ago

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal ties will be revealed on Friday during a draw ceremony. 

The eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinal are Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leicester City, Monaco, Juventus and defending champion Real Madrid. 

Leicester City remains the big underdog. The Foxes, who are near the relegation zone in the Premier League this season after winning it last year, beat Sevilla in the round of 16 to reach the quarterfinal. 

In last year's quarterfinal, Atletico Madrid eliminated Barcelona. Barcelona miraculously qualified for the quarterfinal after scoring three late goals in its second leg against PSG to win 6-5 on aggregate. 

See how to watch Friday's draw below. 

How to watch

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch the draw on Fox Sports Go

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters