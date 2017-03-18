Planet Futbol

Arsene Wenger says he has reached decision on Arsenal future

Could PSG replace Unai Emery with Arsene Wenger after collapse vs. Barcelona?
Associated Press
2 hours ago

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he has reached a decision on whether he will stay at the Premier League club beyond this season, and will announce it publicly "very soon."

The Frenchman says "I know what I will do so you will know very soon. You will see."

Wenger, who has been in his position since 1996, was speaking after Arsenal's 3-1 loss at West Bromwich Albion that kept the team in fifth place — outside the Champions League qualification positions. It was Arsenal's fourth loss in five Premier League games.

The 67-year-old Wenger has previously said he will announce a decision on his future "in March or April."

His contract expires at the end of the season.

Wenger says "we are in a unique bad patch like we've never had in 20 years where we lose game after game at the moment, and that is much more important than my future."

