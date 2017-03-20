Planet Futbol

Watch: Alex Morgan scores two more goals for Lyon in rout

U.S. women's national team striker Alex Morgan is rounding into scoring form entering the Women's Champions League quarterfinals.

Morgan enjoyed her second straight multiple-goal game, following a hat trick in the French Cup quarterfinals with a two-goal showing in a lopsided 5-0 league win over Albi on Saturday. Morgan, who came off the bench at halftime, scored the final two goals within one minute of each other, with her first coming off a flying, karate-kick to meet a high-bouncing ball with the outside of her cleat.

The second came a bit more conventionally, with Morgan being played through, juking the goalkeeper and finishing into an empty net. 

The win padded Lyon's lead atop Feminine Division 1 and gave the club momentum heading into the Champions League first leg against German power Wolfsburg.

Morgan will be joined in the Champions League by fellow U.S. star Carli Lloyd, who made her debut for Manchester City Women on Saturday against Reading and will be going up against Danish giant Fortuna Hjorring in the quarterfinals. Should Lyon and Manchester City both advance, it would set up a Morgan-Lloyd showdown in the semifinals. Both open on the road for Thursday's first legs.

USWNT falls flat in SheBelieves Cup finale, concedes title to France

Morgan and Lloyd are both on short-term contracts with their European clubs and are expected to return to their respective NWSL clubs (Lloyd, Houston Dash; Morgan, Orlando Pride) this summer.

