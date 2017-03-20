Top three goals of the week

Dries Mertens (Napoli): This fantastic free kick from the Belgian hit man helped Napoli beat Empoli.

Dries Mertens' amazing free kick against Empoli pic.twitter.com/iH0pIBB47v — Soccerissue.com (@Soccer__Issue) March 19, 2017

Jean Seri (Nice): A lovely back-heel pass from Younes Belhanda set up the Ivory Coast midfielder for a glorious strike for Champions League chaser Nice.

Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Monchengladbach): A superb rising shot from distance from the midfielder, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, wound up being little more than consolation in a Europa League ouster.

A reason why you shouldn't write off Dahoud as a potential Liverpool signing. pic.twitter.com/IOcIf5xbnp — false9 (@CouMaestro) March 16, 2017

Top three players of the week

Anthony Modeste (FC Cologne): The French forward netted a hat trick, topping 20 goals for the first time in his career this season.

Kylian Mbappe (Monaco): Two more goals for the Monaco teenager, who could be the main star of the summer transfer window. Monaco will do well to keep the 18-year-old, who earned his first France call-up of what should be many.

Casemiro (Real Madrid): Nicknamed Casemito, as mito is legend in Spanish, by his teammates, the Brazilian scored the winner in the tough 2-1 triumph at Athletic Bilbao and was outstanding again in midfield for the league-leading side.