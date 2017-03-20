Planet Futbol

Casemiro, Mbappe, Modeste enter FIFA break on heels of sensational showings

Ben Lyttleton
44 minutes ago

Top three goals of the week

Dries Mertens (Napoli): This fantastic free kick from the Belgian hit man helped Napoli beat Empoli.

Jean Seri (Nice): A lovely back-heel pass from Younes Belhanda set up the Ivory Coast midfielder for a glorious strike for Champions League chaser Nice.


Jean Michael Seri Goal HD - Nantes 1-1 Nice...

Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Monchengladbach): A superb rising shot from distance from the midfielder, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, wound up being little more than consolation in a Europa League ouster. 

Top three players of the week

Anthony Modeste (FC Cologne): The French forward netted a hat trick, topping 20 goals for the first time in his career this season.

Kylian Mbappe (Monaco): Two more goals for the Monaco teenager, who could be the main star of the summer transfer window. Monaco will do well to keep the 18-year-old, who earned his first France call-up of what should be many.

Casemiro (Real Madrid): Nicknamed Casemito, as mito is legend in Spanish, by his teammates, the Brazilian scored the winner in the tough 2-1 triumph at Athletic Bilbao and was outstanding again in midfield for the league-leading side. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters