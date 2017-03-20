Planet Futbol

Manchester United sets summer 2017 preseason tour in USA

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United is heading back to the United States for its preseason tour.

The team will play in five cities across the country on a two-week tour in July, with matches in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Santa Clara and Washington. United has yet to announce the fifth city for the games or the opposition.

United first visited the United States in 1950 and also prepared for the 2014-15 season in the country when then-manager Louis van Gaal was critical of the schedule.

Planet Futbol
As Champions League action heats up, Everton's Lukaku, deservedly, wants in

"Visiting North America will give the team the best possible preparation for the new season, using top-class training facilities and playing in some great stadiums," United vice chairman Ed Woodward said Monday.

"We have witnessed first-hand the passion and support for the club in the U.S. in recent years, so naturally it is something that everybody is very much looking forward to this summer."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters