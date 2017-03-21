Planet Futbol

Arsene Wenger says rumors linking him to PSG are 'fake news'

1:34 | Planet Futbol
Could PSG replace Unai Emery with Arsene Wenger after collapse vs. Barcelona?
icon
Associated Press
2 hours ago

PARIS (AP) — Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied he has been offered a two-year deal to become coach at Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to Beinsports channel, the Frenchman said the reports in the British press are "fake news."

Wenger said last week he has reached a decision on whether he will stay at the Premier League club beyond this season, and will announce it publicly "very soon."

The 67-year-old Wenger, who has been in his position since 1996, is under increased pressure after Arsenal's 3-1 loss at West Bromwich Albion that saw the team drop to sixth place. It was Arsenal's fourth loss in five Premier League games.

Planet Futbol
Winds of frustration, trepidation swirl at Arsenal with Wenger centered in crosshairs

In the last month, Arsenal has been eliminated from the Champions League by Bayern Munich 10-2 on aggregate and only won two games — both against fifth-tier teams in the FA Cup. Arsenal is further than ever from winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 and is six points adrift of the fourth Champions League place.

"It is a false rumor. That is what you call fake news," Wenger said when asked about the reported offer from PSG. "I formally deny it. It is not true."

Wenger's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season.

He said last year that he rejected offers from the French champions after L'Equipe newspaper reported that PSG had made three approaches since Qatar Sports Investments took over the club in 2011.

"I know well the owners, but I feel always I remained loyal to Arsenal football club because I think it's a club that has the qualities I love," Wenger said in September.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters