Planet Futbol

Real Salt Lake fires manager Jeff Cassar three games into MLS season

Associated Press
an hour ago

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Real Salt Lake has fired coach Jeff Cassar.

The club announced Monday that director of goalkeeping Daryl Shore will step in as interim head coach.

Real Salt Lake is ninth in the MLS Western Conference with an 0-2-1 record. The team has gone winless in its past 10 matches going back to the 2016 season. Real Salt Lake has scored just one goal in three games this season.

Cassar joined the organization in 2007 as an assistant coach and was promoted in 2014. The team went 38-37-30 during his tenure. The team retained Cassar for the 2017 season after his contract expired following the 2016 season.

General Manager Craig Waibel said in a statement there is a "sense of urgency for progress this season," which is why the move was made now.

