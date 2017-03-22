Planet Futbol

Germany, England battle in Podolski's send-off friendly in Dortmund

SI.com Staff
19 minutes ago

Germany and England meet in a high-profile friendly in Dortmund, where Lukas Podolski bids farewell to Die Mannschaft in his 130th and final appearance for the national team (3:45 p.m. ET, WatchESPN).

The reigning World Cup champions host the Three Lions at Signal Iduna Park, where a number of intriguing names have found their way into somewhat experimental starting lineups. 

While Podolski captains Germany, it's the up-and-coming likes of Timo Werner, Julian Weigl and Julian Brandt that should capture the eye of Germany fans. Meanwhile for England, Burnley's Michael Keane steps into a three-man back line, and West Brom's Jake Livermore enters the midfield for manager Gareth Southgate. England will be hoping to duplicate its feat from last March, when it beat Germany 3-2 in a friendly in Berlin on Eric Dier's stoppage-time goal.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.

