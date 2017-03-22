Germany will host England on Wednesday in an international friendly.

Gareth Southgate's England squad includes a few notable absences among the Three Lions regulars over the last few years. Wayne Rooney is omitted, as is Theo Walcott. Harry Kane is missing due to injury. England is led by Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Adam Lallana. Forward Jermain Defoe also returns to the England squad after a protracted absence.

Germany will be without Manuel Neuer, Mesut Ozil, Julian Draxler and Mario Gomez, but Joachim Low's side still has plenty of stars, including Toni Kroos, Sami Khedira, Mats Hummels and Leroy Sane.

England's next game is a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, while Germany has a qualifier against Azerbaijan. Both games will take place Sunday.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 3

Live stream: WatchESPN