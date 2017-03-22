Planet Futbol

Arena relies on familiar faces, 12 years after last World Cup qualifying campaign

2:12 | Planet Futbol
U.S. Soccer's new national anthem rule sparks debate
icon
Associated Press
an hour ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — DaMarcus Beasley, Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard were with Bruce Arena the last time the U.S. coach guided the Americans into World Cup qualifying—way back 12 years ago.

"It's a long time for a coach, too, I might add," cracked the 65-year-old Arena, "I had a lot more hair 12 years ago."

Jozy Altidore played for Arena during his debut season of Major League Soccer with the New York Red Bulls in 2006 and part of '07.

The Americans are counting on that familiarity and experience in big matches when they face Honduras at home Friday in World Cup qualifying.

"He's been around U.S. Soccer for a very long time. I think that helps him a bit in his approach," Altidore said after Tuesday's training in a steady rain at Avaya Stadium. "He's a guy that everybody's really comfortable with and there's no adjustment period, which is good. He was one of my first pro coaches, so I know him well, his style and everything, so it's nothing new. It's good to have him back."

Planet Futbol
Who's in, who's out? Key injuries change USMNT's outlook in World Cup qualifiers

Arena's roster features 19 of 26 players from Major League Soccer with the Monday night addition of Chris Wondolowski of the San Jose Earthquakes. There were just 10 MLS players leading into an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Costa Rica on Nov. 15 — eight of whom dressed for the match after Howard got hurt against Mexico.

That sent the Americans to their first 0-2 start in the final round of World Cup qualifying and led to Jurgen Klismnann's ouster. Arena then returned 10 years after his firing.

"I think Bruce is going to call up the players that give him the best chance to win," midfielder Michael Bradley said. "Regardless of where you play, regardless of what you've done, Bruce is going to rely on guys who are going to step on the field in big moments and go for it, be aggressive and fearless and represent him and the team and our country in the best possible way."

Bruce Arena poses at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., in October 1995 after being named coach of the U.S. Olympic team.
Bruce Arena poses at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., in October 1995 after being named coach of the U.S. Olympic team.
Joe Marquette/AP
Bruce Arena talks at a February 1996 press conference with D.C. United, the club he guided to MLS Cup titles in the league's first two years.
Bruce Arena talks at a February 1996 press conference with D.C. United, the club he guided to MLS Cup titles in the league's first two years.
Doug Pensinger/Allsport/Getty Images
Bruce Arena is introduced as the head coach of the U.S. men's national team in October 1998 at a press conference in New York.
Bruce Arena is introduced as the head coach of the U.S. men's national team in October 1998 at a press conference in New York.
Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images
Bruce Arena talks with soldiers at a U.S. military base north of Seoul, South Korea, in December 2001 prior to a friendly against South Korea in preparation for the 2002 World Cup.
Bruce Arena talks with soldiers at a U.S. military base north of Seoul, South Korea, in December 2001 prior to a friendly against South Korea in preparation for the 2002 World Cup.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Bruce Arena looks out the window of a U.S. Army helicopter as the pilot prepares to take off from Camp Liberty Bell following the team's visit to the demilitarized zone between South Korea and North Korea on May 31, 2002, in Panmunjon, South Korea.
Bruce Arena looks out the window of a U.S. Army helicopter as the pilot prepares to take off from Camp Liberty Bell following the team's visit to the demilitarized zone between South Korea and North Korea on May 31, 2002, in Panmunjon, South Korea.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Bruce Arena holds a U.S. training session at the Misari Football Center in Seoul, South Korea on May 29, 2002 prior to the start of the World Cup.
Bruce Arena holds a U.S. training session at the Misari Football Center in Seoul, South Korea on May 29, 2002 prior to the start of the World Cup.
Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Bruce Arena gives a fist pump as U.S. players celebrate during the USA's landmark 2-0 win over Mexico in Jeonju, South Korea, in the round of 16 at the 2002 World Cup.
Bruce Arena gives a fist pump as U.S. players celebrate during the USA's landmark 2-0 win over Mexico in Jeonju, South Korea, in the round of 16 at the 2002 World Cup.
Andreas Rentz/Bongarts/Getty Images
Bruce Arena and the 2002 USA World Cup team present a jersey to President George W. Bush in the Oval Office at the White House.
Bruce Arena and the 2002 USA World Cup team present a jersey to President George W. Bush in the Oval Office at the White House.
Mike Theiler/Getty Images
Bruce Arena, coach of the U.S., and Frank Yallop, coach of the MLS All-Stars, answer questions at the only USA vs. MLS All-Star Game in league history, which MLS won 3-2 at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., in August 2002.
Bruce Arena, coach of the U.S., and Frank Yallop, coach of the MLS All-Stars, answer questions at the only USA vs. MLS All-Star Game in league history, which MLS won 3-2 at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., in August 2002.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Bruce Arena and England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson answer questions at a pre-friendly press conference in Chicago in May 2005.
Bruce Arena and England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson answer questions at a pre-friendly press conference in Chicago in May 2005.
Brian Kersey/AFP/Getty Images
Bruce Arena gives instructions to Landon Donovan during the USA's World Cup qualifying match against Panama at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City on June 8, 2005.
Bruce Arena gives instructions to Landon Donovan during the USA's World Cup qualifying match against Panama at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City on June 8, 2005.
Rodrigo Abd/AP
Bruce Arena shows off his agility during a U.S. training session in Glasgow prior to a November 2005 friendly against Scotland.
Bruce Arena shows off his agility during a U.S. training session in Glasgow prior to a November 2005 friendly against Scotland.
Ian Stewart/AP
Bruce Arena shares a hug with Jurgen Klinsmann during a March 2006 friendly between the USA and Germany in Dortmund. Their paths would cross later in life...
Bruce Arena shares a hug with Jurgen Klinsmann during a March 2006 friendly between the USA and Germany in Dortmund. Their paths would cross later in life...
Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images
Bruce Arena steps off the plane in Hamburg, Germany, where the USA arrives for the 2006 World Cup.
Bruce Arena steps off the plane in Hamburg, Germany, where the USA arrives for the 2006 World Cup.
Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images
Bruce Arena, Eddie Pope, Tim Howard and Josh Wolff are welcomed by the mayor of Hamburg at The Ratthaus in June 2006 ahead of the the Americans' participation in the World Cup.
Bruce Arena, Eddie Pope, Tim Howard and Josh Wolff are welcomed by the mayor of Hamburg at The Ratthaus in June 2006 ahead of the the Americans' participation in the World Cup.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Bruce Arena stands with Claudio Reyna and Steve Cherundolo after a press conference in Hamburg, Germany leading up to the 2006 World Cup opener.
Bruce Arena stands with Claudio Reyna and Steve Cherundolo after a press conference in Hamburg, Germany leading up to the 2006 World Cup opener.
Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images
Bruce Arena celebrates after his USA's 1-1 draw against eventual champion Italy after a hard-fought World Cup group-stage match at Fritz-Walter Stadium on June 17, 2006 in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
Bruce Arena celebrates after his USA's 1-1 draw against eventual champion Italy after a hard-fought World Cup group-stage match at Fritz-Walter Stadium on June 17, 2006 in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
Andreas Rentz/Bongarts/Getty Images
Bruce Arena is introduced as manager of the New York Red Bulls in July 2006 following his dismissal as U.S. national team coach.
Bruce Arena is introduced as manager of the New York Red Bulls in July 2006 following his dismissal as U.S. national team coach.
Rich Schultz/MLS/Getty Images
Bruce Arena leads an LA Galaxy postseason training session at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, in December 2008 after taking over as manager midway through the 2008 MLS season.
Bruce Arena leads an LA Galaxy postseason training session at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, in December 2008 after taking over as manager midway through the 2008 MLS season.
Sandra Mu/Getty Images
Bruce Arena is one of four National Soccer Hall of Fame inductees honored on the field during the USA's friendly vs. Brazil in August 2010, standing with Kyle Rote Jr., Sunil Gulati, Thomas Dooley and Preki Radosavljević.
Bruce Arena is one of four National Soccer Hall of Fame inductees honored on the field during the USA's friendly vs. Brazil in August 2010, standing with Kyle Rote Jr., Sunil Gulati, Thomas Dooley and Preki Radosavljević.
Fred Kfoury/Icon SMI/Getty Images
David Beckham and Bruce Arena share a joke at Sydney International Airport on November 25, 2010, during a postseason trip to Sydney, Australia.
David Beckham and Bruce Arena share a joke at Sydney International Airport on November 25, 2010, during a postseason trip to Sydney, Australia.
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
At a star-studded event in July 2011, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas and Jose Mourinho pose with the LA Galaxy's Landon Donovan, David Beckham and Bruce Arena to announce the Herbalife World Football Challange 2011 friendly tournament in which the Galaxy and Real Madrid played one another.
At a star-studded event in July 2011, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas and Jose Mourinho pose with the LA Galaxy's Landon Donovan, David Beckham and Bruce Arena to announce the Herbalife World Football Challange 2011 friendly tournament in which the Galaxy and Real Madrid played one another.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
With help from Landon Donovan and David Beckham, Bruce Arena introduces Robbie Keane as the LA Galaxy's third Designated Player in August 2011.
With help from Landon Donovan and David Beckham, Bruce Arena introduces Robbie Keane as the LA Galaxy's third Designated Player in August 2011.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Bruce Arena hoists the MLS Cup after the LA Galaxy's 1-0 win over the Houston Dynamo in 2011, the first of three titles he would win with the club.
Bruce Arena hoists the MLS Cup after the LA Galaxy's 1-0 win over the Houston Dynamo in 2011, the first of three titles he would win with the club.
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images
Bruce Arena holds the MLS Cup trophy in between Landon Donovan, Robbie Keane, David Beckham and Dave Sarachan after the 2011 triumph over the Houston Dynamo.
Bruce Arena holds the MLS Cup trophy in between Landon Donovan, Robbie Keane, David Beckham and Dave Sarachan after the 2011 triumph over the Houston Dynamo.
Jeff Gross/Getty Images
Bruce Arena shakes hands with President Barack Obama at the White House during a 2012 ceremony honoring the 2011 MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy.
Bruce Arena shakes hands with President Barack Obama at the White House during a 2012 ceremony honoring the 2011 MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Bruce Arena, Landon Donovan, President Barack Obama and David Beckham are front and center as the LA Galaxy celebrate their 2011 MLS Cup title at the White House.
Bruce Arena, Landon Donovan, President Barack Obama and David Beckham are front and center as the LA Galaxy celebrate their 2011 MLS Cup title at the White House.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Bruce Arena holds one of his grandsons and looks on as Landon Donovan kisses the MLS Cup trophy after the LA Galaxy beat the Houston Dynamo for the 2012 title.
Bruce Arena holds one of his grandsons and looks on as Landon Donovan kisses the MLS Cup trophy after the LA Galaxy beat the Houston Dynamo for the 2012 title.
Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Bruce Arena and David Beckham share a light moment in the post-match press conference after the LA Galaxy beat the Houston Dynamo for a second straight season in the MLS Cup final, winning the 2012 title.
Bruce Arena and David Beckham share a light moment in the post-match press conference after the LA Galaxy beat the Houston Dynamo for a second straight season in the MLS Cup final, winning the 2012 title.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Bruce Arena returns to lead the U.S. men's national team, hired as Jurgen Klinsmann's replacement following a pair of World Cup qualifying losses in November 2016.
Bruce Arena returns to lead the U.S. men's national team, hired as Jurgen Klinsmann's replacement following a pair of World Cup qualifying losses in November 2016.
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images
Bruce Arena chats with MLS commissioner Don Garber and U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati prior to his first match of his second stint with the U.S. men's national team, a friendly vs. Serbia in San Diego in January 2017.
Bruce Arena chats with MLS commissioner Don Garber and U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati prior to his first match of his second stint with the U.S. men's national team, a friendly vs. Serbia in San Diego in January 2017.
Kent Horner/Getty Images
U.S. manager Bruce Arena through the years
1 31
Close
expandIcon
1 31
Close

The Americans might need all the depth they have up front. Forward Jordan Morris didn't practice again Tuesday while nursing an ankle injury sustained Sunday with the Seattle Sounders. He did gym work and rehabbed the ankle after spending Monday receiving treatment at the team hotel. His status for Wednesday's practice remained unclear.

"Anybody that's going to help the team, it doesn't matter where you play," Beasley said. "It doesn't matter if it's more MLS, more Europe, more Mexico, more Scandinavia, it doesn't matter. As long as you know what it's about to play for this team and play for this country you're going to be a part of it, so it's good to have that."

Beasley and Dempsey are 34. Howard, the starting goalkeeper the past two World Cups, turned 38 this month. There's a comfort level for the three with their new, and old, coach, Arena.

"They're old, man, they're some old cats," Altidore said. "That's a long time ago. Guys that we still need, guys with a lot of quality."

"They're not bad players," Arena said when asked about his 30-somethings still playing for him on the big stage more than a decade later.

Planet Futbol
With USMNT roster set, Arena surveys options, has big right back question

Dempsey and Howard are healthy again at last.

Howard had surgery on his right thigh in November after getting hurt in a World Cup qualifying loss to Mexico and being replaced in the 40th minute. Dempsey had been out because of an irregular heartbeat.

"Experience counts for a lot in games like this, guys who understand what these games and what these moments are all about," Bradley said. "In both their cases, their experience and their track record speaks for itself, guys who have been on the field for us on so many big days, on so many important days. For me, personally, I couldn't be happier to have them both back and in the team and we're going to rely on them in a big way on Friday night."

Howard likes the mix of players brought in by Arena.

"I think that's probably a testament to some of our longevity," Howard said. "It's good to have some pieces in play that have been there who understand the manager. There are a lot of young kids, too."

Notes

Altidore downplayed a Twitter back-and-forth with teammate Alejandro Bedoya on March 11. Bedoya spoke after Altidore drew a foul during Toronto FC's 2-2 draw with Philadelphia. "Knowing Jozy, he tends to go down easy in the box, so let's just leave it at that." Altidore took to Twitter: "Nice comment pal @AleBedoya17. You have a lot to say but never to anyones face. Im surprised.. but I shouldn't be." The matter seems put to rest. "It's all jokes, man," Altidore told The Associated Press. "It's nothing crazy. I've known Bedoya a long time. It's all good."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters