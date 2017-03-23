Planet Futbol

How to watch Argentina vs. Chile: TV, live stream, game time

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
SI Wire
in 2 hours

Argentina will have Lionel Messi in Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match against Chile but the Chileans may be without their top scoring option. Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is currently dealing with an ankle injury, putting his status for the match in doubt

Sanchez was injured in Saturday’s Premier League loss to West Brom and forced to leave the pitch. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said after the game that Sanchez will not play for his country if he is determined to have damaged ligaments in the ankle. 

Chile and Argentina sit fourth and fifth, respectively, in the qualification standings, behind Brazil, Uruguay and Ecuador. The top four teams qualify for the World Cup, while the fifth-place team is forced into an inter-confederation playoff. There are six matches remaining in the round robin schedule. 

How to watch

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: beIN Sports 4

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters