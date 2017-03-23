Argentina will have Lionel Messi in Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match against Chile but the Chileans may be without their top scoring option. Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is currently dealing with an ankle injury, putting his status for the match in doubt.

Sanchez was injured in Saturday’s Premier League loss to West Brom and forced to leave the pitch. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said after the game that Sanchez will not play for his country if he is determined to have damaged ligaments in the ankle.

Chile and Argentina sit fourth and fifth, respectively, in the qualification standings, behind Brazil, Uruguay and Ecuador. The top four teams qualify for the World Cup, while the fifth-place team is forced into an inter-confederation playoff. There are six matches remaining in the round robin schedule.

How to watch

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: beIN Sports 4

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect