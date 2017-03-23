Planet Futbol

How to watch Brazil vs. Uruguay: TV, live stream, game time

Thursday March 23rd, 2017

Brazil and Uruguay are set to face off in a critical CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier on Thursday. 

Brazil and Uruguay are first and second, respectively, in CONMEBOL qualifying, with Brazil four points ahead. The top four teams qualify for the World Cup, while the fifth-place team is forced into an inter-confederation playoff. There are six matches remaining in the round robin schedule.

Brazil and Uruguay met just over a year ago on Brazilian soil and played to a 2–2 draw. Douglas Costa and Renato Augusto scored for Brazil, and Suarez and Edinson Cavani had the two Uruguay goals. 

Thursday’s game will be played at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. 

How to watch

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Television: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

