Planet Futbol

Watch: Carli Lloyd scores for Manchester City in Women's Champions League

37 minutes ago

Carli Lloyd delivered in her UEFA Women's Champions League debut on Thursday, opening the scoring in first leg of Manchester City's quarterfinal vs. Fortuna Hjorring.

Playing in Denmark, Lloyd scored on a powerful header in the box in the 36th minute, taking advantage of some slack defending for an unmarked chance on goal off the cross from the left by Jane Ross. The return leg will be held at Manchester City next Thursday.

Lloyd is with Manchester City on a short-team deal and made her debut with the club over the weekend against Reading. She'll return to the Houston Dash in NWSL upon the conclusion of Manchester City's season.

The two-time reigning FIFA Women's World Player of the Year was also named to the USA's roster for next month's friendlies against Russia in Texas on Thursday.

Opposing Lloyd on Fortuna Hjorring is another American, former University of Missouri standout midfielder Janelle Cordia.

