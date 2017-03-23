These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Colombia will host Bolivia on Thursday in a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Bolivia is effectively out of the running to make Russia in 2018, as the team only has seven points after 12 matches. But Colombia is sixth in CONMEBOL with 18 points, one point out of the last spot.

But Colombia isn't too far behind: The squad is only one point behind fifth-place Argentina and two points behind both Ecuador and Chile.

Other CONMEBOL matches on Thursday include Argentina–Chile and Brazil–Uruguay.

See how to watch Thursday's game between Colombia and Bolivia below.

How to watch

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch Colombia–Bolivia online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial.