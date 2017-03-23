Planet Futbol

Watch: Neymar scores for Brazil with cheeky chip goal

Neymar extended Brazil’s 2–1 lead with a 73rd minute score in qualifiers against Uruguay.

Neymar took a ball from over the top, beat his defender and chipped in a delicate, impressive, arcing chip into the opposite corner to cement Brazil’s win.

Brazil went on to win 4–1 and has now basically locked up a spot in the 2018 World Cup. Paulinho paced Brazil with a hat trick.

