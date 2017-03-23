U.S. women's national team manager Jill Ellis has recalled the likes of Megan Rapinoe, Meghan Klingenberg, Kealia Ohai and Amy Rodriguez for a pair of April friendlies against Russia.

The four were left out for the USA's squad in the SheBelieves Cup, in which the Americans finished fourth out of four teams, falling to France in the final game, in which a win would have given the U.S. the title for the second straight year. The U.S. faces 23rd-ranked Russia twice in Texas, playing April 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco and then April 9 at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston. The friendlies are the final matches before the NWSL season kicks off on April 15.

The likes of Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd, who are competing in the UEFA Women's Champions League with Lyon and Manchester City, respectively, will be a part of the friendlies, while Boston Breakers defender Megan Oyster earns her first call to the national team.

Julie Johnston will miss out for the U.S., as she'll be getting married to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. Upon her return to the national team, she'll go by her married name "Ertz" on the back of her jersey.

“This is our last chance to get together before the NWSL starts and we’ll take full advantage of the training time as well as the two matches against a team in preparation for the European championships,” Ellis said in a statement. “Following these matches, my staff and I will begin a heavy investment in attending and evaluating the NWSL games as well as tracking our players overseas before we get back together for our European trip in the summer. I’m very much looking forward to our domestic league starting.”

Here is the USA's roster in full:

GOALKEEPERS: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns FC), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Sky Blue FC), Megan Oyster (Boston Breakers), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Boston Breakers), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash/Manchester City), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign)

FORWARDS: Crystal Dunn (Chelsea FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/Olympique Lyonnais), Kealia Ohai (Houston Dash), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Mallory Pugh (UCLA), Amy Rodriguez (FC Kansas City), Lynn Williams (NC Courage)