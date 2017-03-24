The wheels are in motion to bring another combined North and South American Copa América to the United States in 2020.

Last year’s Copa América Centenario was a success on and off the field, and a source with knowledge of the talks confirmed a Brazilian report that the proposal now is for the U.S. to host again in 2020. The source did caution that there’s still “a long way to go” before it becomes official—and that one of the challenges would be persuading FIFA to add the event to its calendar so that clubs will be required to release players to their national teams.

FIFA complied with CONCACAF and CONMEBOL last summer and put the event on its international calendar, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, James Rodriguez, Javier Hernandez and many other stars taking part in the competition. Neymar was a big omission, but that was due to Brazil hosting the Olympics and his eventual participation in that event.

Regardless of the 2020 plans, the 2019 Copa America, featuring CONMEBOL's 10 teams and two guest nations, will go on as scheduled in Brazil.

Chile has won the last two editions–the traditional Copa in 2015, and Copa America Centenario–by beating Argentina in penalties in the final.