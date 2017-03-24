Planet Futbol

Wheels are in motion for another combined Copa America in USA for 2020

Grant Wahl
2 hours ago

The wheels are in motion to bring another combined North and South American Copa América to the United States in 2020.

Last year’s Copa América Centenario was a success on and off the field, and a source with knowledge of the talks confirmed a Brazilian report that the proposal now is for the U.S. to host again in 2020. The source did caution that there’s still “a long way to go” before it becomes official—and that one of the challenges would be persuading FIFA to add the event to its calendar so that clubs will be required to release players to their national teams.

FIFA complied with CONCACAF and CONMEBOL last summer and put the event on its international calendar, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, James Rodriguez, Javier Hernandez and many other stars taking part in the competition. Neymar was a big omission, but that was due to Brazil hosting the Olympics and his eventual participation in that event.

Regardless of the 2020 plans, the 2019 Copa America, featuring CONMEBOL's 10 teams and two guest nations, will go on as scheduled in Brazil.

Chile has won the last two editions–the traditional Copa in 2015, and Copa America Centenario–by beating Argentina in penalties in the final.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters