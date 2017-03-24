Ireland will host Wales on Friday in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Ireland currently leads Group D with 10 points, with Wales in third with six. Serbia has eight points.

A win for the Republic of Ireland would be a huge step toward qualification for Russia 2018. Ireland last qualified for the World Cup in 2002.

Wales has only been to the World Cup once, in 1958. The team made the quarterfinals that year before losing to Brazil.

See how to watch Friday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 3

Live stream: You can watch the game online by clicking here.