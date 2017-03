Italy hosts Albania in Palermo on Friday as World Cup qualifiers continue.

The Azzuri will be heavy favorites as they continue to march comfortably toward a place in the 2018 competition.

Albania has given up five goals in each of their last two games, and Italy hasn’t lost since September.

How to watch

When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Friday March 24

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch online with FuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.