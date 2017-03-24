How to watch Spain vs. Israel: World Cup qualifier live stream, TV channel
Spain will host Israel on Friday in a critical 2018 World Cup qualifier.
Spain, the 2010 champions, leads Group G with 10 points, level with Italy. Israel is in third place with nine points.
Spain is widely expected to win on Friday, but a shock draw or victory by Israel would upend Group G and potentially put Israel on track to mount a serious campaign to qualify for Russia.
Italy is set to play Albania on Friday.
See how to watch Friday's game between Spain and Israel below.
How to watch
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN 3
Live stream: Watch Spain vs. Israel online by clicking here.