Planet Futbol

How to watch Spain vs. Israel: World Cup qualifier live stream, TV channel

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Spain will host Israel on Friday in a critical 2018 World Cup qualifier. 

Spain, the 2010 champions, leads Group G with 10 points, level with Italy. Israel is in third place with nine points. 

Spain is widely expected to win on Friday, but a shock draw or victory by Israel would upend Group G and potentially put Israel on track to mount a serious campaign to qualify for Russia. 

Italy is set to play Albania on Friday. 

See how to watch Friday's game between Spain and Israel below. 

How to watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 3

Live stream: Watch Spain vs. Israel online by clicking here

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters