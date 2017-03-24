The U.S. men's national team will face Honduras on Friday in a critical CONCACAF World Cup qualifier.

The game, which will be played in San Jose, marks Bruce Arena's first game back in charge of the U.S. Arena previously managed the United States during the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, and he was brought back to guide the team to Russia for the 2018 World Cup after Jurgen Klinsmann was fired last year.

The U.S. is off to a dismal start in CONCACAF's "Hex" period of qualifying. The Americans dropped their first two games of the Hex, at home to Mexico and away to Costa Rica. Klinsmann was fired after the Costa Rica defeat.

The U.S. is currently dead last. It needs to finish in the top three to secure an automatic spot in Russia, while the fourth place team goes to a playoff. Costa Rica currently leads the table with six points after two games. Honduras is in fourth with three points.

See how to watch Friday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, UniMas, UDN

​Live stream: You can watch USMNT–Honduras and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.