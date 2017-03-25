Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal against Hungary
Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal a 2–0 lead against Hungary in qualifiers on Saturday with a rocket of a shot into the lower left corner.
Ronaldo took a nice touch from Andre Silva off a ball over the top, took one touch of his own and fired with his left foot comfortably from just outside the box.
RONALDO! That's already @Cristiano's 8th goal in 4 games this #WCQ cycle. https://t.co/vImpr9VRE2— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 25, 2017
The goal is Ronaldo’s eighth in four World Cup qualifiers this cycle.
Portugal are the reigning European champs.