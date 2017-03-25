Planet Futbol

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal against Hungary

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
SI Wire
11 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal a 2–0 lead against Hungary in qualifiers on Saturday with a rocket of a shot into the lower left corner.

Ronaldo took a nice touch from Andre Silva off a ball over the top, took one touch of his own and fired with his left foot comfortably from just outside the box.

The goal is Ronaldo’s eighth in four World Cup qualifiers this cycle.

Portugal are the reigning European champs.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters