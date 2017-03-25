These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal a 2–0 lead against Hungary in qualifiers on Saturday with a rocket of a shot into the lower left corner.

Ronaldo took a nice touch from Andre Silva off a ball over the top, took one touch of his own and fired with his left foot comfortably from just outside the box.

The goal is Ronaldo’s eighth in four World Cup qualifiers this cycle.

Portugal are the reigning European champs.