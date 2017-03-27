Planet Futbol

Watch: Every Christian Pulisic touch from USA's win over Honduras

SI.com Staff
Borussia Dortmund 18-year-old Christian Pulisic was sensational for the USA vs. Honduras Friday night in World Cup qualifying, scoring a goal, assisting on two more and having a considerable overall influence on the match as the USA rolled to a 6-0 triumph.

Playing in an attacking midfield role, Pulisic thrived in an important game for the U.S., with the Americans securing their first points of the CONCACAF Hexagonal and leaping from last place into fourth with a win by such a large margin. 

For Pulisic, it was his best game in his brief national team career and a sign of a bright future. 

Planet Futbol
In with the old and the new: Dempsey, Pulisic display prolific combination for USA

“Man, he’s a great player,” Friday's hat-trick hero Clint Dempsey told SI's Grant Wahl. “He can beat people one-on-one on the dribble and creates mismatches because of that. Someone else has to try to push to him, and if you’re able to make good runs he’ll find you. It’s great to have players like that who can win that 1-v-1 battle and kind of break teams open.”

With that said, FOX Sports compiled every one of Pulisic's touches from the game. Watch the rising star dazzle and help construct the USA's victory in the video above.

