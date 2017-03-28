Brazil hosts Paraguay in Sao Paulo on Tuesday night as World Cup qualification continues.

Brazil leads with 30 points in 13 qualifying matches, led by Neymar and playing good soccer at the moment. Paraguay is on the outside looking in and could use three points to inject some life into their campaign.

Neymar is set to debut as Brazil’s captain.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, March 28, 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: BeIN Sports

