How to watch Brazil vs. Paraguay: Live stream, game time, TV

5 minutes ago

Brazil hosts Paraguay in Sao Paulo on Tuesday night as World Cup qualification continues.

Brazil leads with 30 points in 13 qualifying matches, led by Neymar and playing good soccer at the moment. Paraguay is on the outside looking in and could use three points to inject some life into their campaign.

Neymar is set to debut as Brazil’s captain. 

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, March 28, 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: BeIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with FuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

