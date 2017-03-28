Planet Futbol

Watch: Alexis Sanchez delivers goal, assist in Chile's World Cup qualifying win

SI.com Staff
Alexis Sanchez scored on a sensational free kick, assisted on one goal and set up another in Chile's 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Venezuela on Tuesday.

Although the Arsenal man did miss a penalty, he did more than his fair share in ensuring La Roja bounced back from a 1-0 loss at Argentina last Friday.

Alexis opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a perfectly placed free kick that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

On Chile's second, two minutes later, Alexis patiently slipped Charles Aranguiz through, before the Leverkusen midfielder teed up Esteban Paredes for a tap-in at the back post to double the lead.

Alexis then took it upon himself to set up Paredes's second and Chile's third, completing a 22-minute blitz out of the gate for Chile by chipping for Mauricio Isla then heading the return pass across goal for Paredes to tip in.

Arturo Vidal had ample opportunities to extend the lead, as did Alexis from the penalty spot, but Chile prevailed regardless, with Salomon Rondon's 63rd-minute goal a consolation for La Vinotinto.

Chile jumped back over Argentina into the automatic qualification places and is now in fourth in CONMEBOL. Venezuela is eliminated from World Cup contention and sits in last place with six points.

