How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs. Mexico: Live stream, TV channel, time

21 minutes ago

Trinidad and Tobago will host Mexico on Tuesday in a CONCACAF qualifier for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. 

Mexico is coming off a 2-0 win over Costa Rica. The victory sent Mexico to the top of the CONCACAF table with seven points. 

Costa Rica is in second with six points. Trinidad and Tobago is in fifth with three points. 

Trinidad and Tobago beat Panama 1-0 last week to secure its first points in the Hex portion of CONCACAF qualifying. 

See how to watch Tuesday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 6:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

 

