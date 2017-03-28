Planet Futbol

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores again for Portugal in friendly loss to Sweden

SI.com Staff
36 minutes ago

Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his third goal in two games during the March international fixture window, opening the scoring for the reigning European champions in an eventual 3-2 friendly loss to Sweden on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who scored twice against Hungary in a World Cup qualifying win Saturday, redirected a cross home from close range with his typical precision, opening the scoring in the 18th minute. Portugal extended the lead on an own goal 16 minutes later and appeared to be on its way to another successful result.

Ronaldo extended his all-time scoring lead for Portugal, with Tuesday's goal his 71st while donning his national colors.

Just as Ronaldo was exiting the match, though, the wheels fell off for Portugal. Sweden scored in the 57th and 76th minutes through Viktor Claesson and then won at the death, with Joao Cancelo's own goal deep into stoppage time giving the Swedes the surprise victory.

