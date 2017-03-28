The U.S. men's national team travels to face Panama Tuesday night as World Cup qualification continues.

After a rousing 6–0 win over Honduras, the USMNT appears to be back on track after losing their first two games in the qualifying hexagonal round. Three points on Tuesday would lift the U.S. into the auto-qualification zone, with the top three teams in the table locked into World Cup bids. There are plenty of games left to play, but securing another win is vital.

Panama currently sits in third with four points in three matches.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, March 28, 10:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with FuboTV.