What channel is the Champions League on?

The Champions League Round of 16 is underway, with a slew of compelling matchups set to begin this week as the knockout phase of the competition begins.

The eight matchups will be decided on aggregate goals, with away goals breaking any ties over the course of both matches. Winners will be redrawn as the competition goes to the quarterfinals.

Marquee matchups include PSG vs. Barcelona, Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid vs. Napoli.

Find out where to watch below.

How to watch

TV: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2

Live stream: You can live stream Champions League matches with Fox Sports Go, FoxSoccer2Go and Fubo TV. (Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial of Fubo TV, where you can watch live soccer matches online.)

Schedule

Home team listed first.

First Leg

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund (2:45 p.m. ET), PSG vs. Barcelona (2:45 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Feb. 15: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal (2:45 p.m. ET), Real Madrid vs. Napoli (2:45 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid (2:45 p.m. ET), Man City vs. Monaco (2:45 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Feb. 22: FC Porto vs. Juventus (2:45 p.m. ET), Sevilla vs. Leicester City (2:45 p.m. ET)

Second Leg

Tuesday, March 7: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich (2:45 p.m. ET), Napoli vs. Real Madrid (2:45 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, March 8: Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica (2:45 p.m. ET), Barcelona vs. PSG (2:45 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, March 14: Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen (3:45 p.m. ET), Monaco vs. Man City (3:45 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, March 15: Juventus vs. FC Porto (3:45 p.m. ET), Leicester City vs. Sevilla (3:45 p.m. ET)