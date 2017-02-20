SI Vault

SI Vault podcast: Grant Wahl on LeBron James and "The Chosen One" cover

Down
enlarge
Exclusive: LeBron James looks back at 'one of the best years' of his life
4:09 | Sportsperson
Exclusive: LeBron James looks back at 'one of the best years' of his life

Quickly

  • Once upon a time, LeBron James was just a high school kid in Akron, unknown to most of America. But that was before he landed on the cover of the Feb. 18, 2002 issue of Sports Illustrated.

Today LeBron James is one of the world's most famous people. But in February of 2002 he was just a high school junior in Akron, Ohio, unknown to the world and to most of America. That all changed when James landed on the cover of the Feb. 18, 2002 issue of Sports Illustrated under the headline "The Chosen One." Now, 15 years later, SI senior writer Grant Wahl, the author of that piece, joins host Ted Keith on the SI Vault podcast to discuss the story, what James was like before the spotlight really began to intensify and the debate about whether the magazine should put such a young athlete on its cover.

To read Grant's story, "Ahead of His Class", click here. To browse every story and every issue in the Sports Illustrated archives, check out the SI Vault. And for past editions of the SI Vault podcast, click here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters