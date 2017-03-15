SI Vault

SI Vault: Cris Collinsworth tells story of waking up with huge zit on day of 1981 SI cover shoot

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
2 hours ago

NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth was this week's guest on The MMQB Podcast with Peter King, and Collinsworth told a funny story on the show about his 1981 Sports Illustrated cover shoot when he was a Cincinnati Bengal.  

"As only can happen to me, I wake up that morning with one of those prom zits. I'm not kidding. It looks a little like Australia on my chin.

"I go down there and I go 'listen, I don't want to do this.' I've got Clearsil on it, I've got makeup, I've tried to do everything I can and it just keeps looking worse. It is awful. They say you gotta do it. 

"So I take this picture. I'm not lying to you—they tell me the cover is out so I got to find it here somewhere. I am literally dreading, I am going to take so much abusive for this massive zit on my chin, I can't stand it. I'm dying. I go down and I have my hand over my eyes, and I look at this cover for the first time. And it looked beautiful. 

SI Vault

"There's no zit! I couldn't believe it, I said, 'how did they do that?' I had never heard of, like, Photoshop or touching up or anything like that. So to this day, that's one of the great pictures I've taken in my entire life." 

You can listen to the rest of the podcast here

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters