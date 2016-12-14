Tech & Media

107. Curt Schilling fired by ESPN for posting offensive meme

The tumultuous ESPN tenure of Curt Schilling—he had been an MLB analyst at the network since 2010—ended in April when he was fired after sharing an anti-transgender rights meme on his Facebook page. (Schilling had previously been suspended by ESPN for sharing a post that compared Muslim extremists to Nazis.) After his firing, the former Cy Young Award winner joined the Breitbart News Network and now hosts a daily online radio show (“Whatever It Takes”) featuring political commentary and calls from listeners. — Richard Deitsch

