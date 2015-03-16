You may remember being introduced to rookie Ashley Smith back in January. With her love of punk music, long blonde locks, and one-of-a-kind discovery story, how could you really forget?
But what you may not know is that our girl is also a street-style rock star. From floral frocks to this chic black jumpsuit, Ashley brought her A-game to SI Swimsuit Launch Week last month, and the results were stunning. Getting ready for a birthday dinner with friends, a night out with your significant other or just a casual brunch with family? This sleek jumpsuit looks effortlessly chic when paired with classic pumps and subtle accessories!
Be sure to head over to Dress for the Day to find a complete list of pieces to help you recreate Ashley's smokin' hot look!
BONUS: See some of Ashley's best moments from SI Swimsuit 2015!
