You may remember being introduced to rookie Ashley Smith back in January. With her love of punk music, long blonde locks, and one-of-a-kind discovery story, how could you really forget?

But what you may not know is that our girl is also a street-style rock star. From floral frocks to this chic black jumpsuit, Ashley brought her A-game to SI Swimsuit Launch Week last month, and the results were stunning. Getting ready for a birthday dinner with friends, a night out with your significant other or just a casual brunch with family? This sleek jumpsuit looks effortlessly chic when paired with classic pumps and subtle accessories!

BONUS: See some of Ashley's best moments from SI Swimsuit 2015!



