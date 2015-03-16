You may remember being introduced to rookie Ashley Smith back in January. With her love of punk music, long blonde locks, and one-of-a-kind discovery story, how could you really forget? 

2015
Ashley Smith Intimates 2015

But what you may not know is that our girl is also a street-style rock star. From floral frocks to this chic black jumpsuit, Ashley brought her A-game to SI Swimsuit Launch Week last month, and the results were stunning. Getting ready for a birthday dinner with friends, a night out with your significant other or just a casual brunch with family? This sleek jumpsuit looks effortlessly chic when paired with classic pumps and subtle accessories! 

Dress for the Day

Be sure to head over to Dress for the Day to find a complete list of pieces to help you recreate Ashley's smokin' hot look! 

BONUS: See some of Ashley's best moments from SI Swimsuit 2015! 

Ashley Smith was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Ben Morris/SI
Ben Morris/SI
Ben Morris/SI
Hannah Ferguson, Sara Sampaio, Ariel Meredith, and Ashley Smith were photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Ben Morris/SI
Ben Morris/SI
Ben Morris/SI
Ben Morris/SI
Ben Morris/SI
Ben Morris/SI
Ben Morris/SI
Ben Morris/SI
Ben Morris/SI
Ben Morris/SI
Ben Morris/SI
Ariel Meredith and Ashley Smith were photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Ben Morris/SI
Rookie Ashley Smith's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2015
