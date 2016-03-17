March Madness is officially here, so let the games begin!

In the spirit of non-stop basketball, we asked a few of the SI Swimsuit 2016 Model Search contestants to test their knowledge of college mascots. But we didn't exactly make it easy for them. Do any of you know what a Hoosier or Sooner really is? We didn't think so!

Thankfully our girls are always up for a little fun and friendly competition, which resulted in this epic March Madness video. So take a break from your favorite game (for just a second!) and watch our super cute video above.

BONUS GALLERY: Click through some of our favorite 2016 Model Search moments!

