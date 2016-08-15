If you thought Kate Upton was pretty good at flip cup (you know, everyone's favorite drinking game), just wait until you see Samantha Hoopes' skills.

When we visited the Coney Island Brewery on a hot summer afternoon, we couldn't think of a better way to cool off than with a cold brew. And we couldn't think of a better way to get the party started than by challenging Chris Adams, brewery operations manager, to a light-hearted game of flip cup.

Little did Coney Island's head brewer know, Samantha is about as good at flip cup as she is at modeling. So suffice it to say, he didn't stand a chance.

Watch the full video above to see Samantha make as proud as she kicks ass!

BONUS: See some of our favorite BTS photos from Samantha's Coney Island takeover!



Brittany Oliveri for Sports Illustrated Samantha Hoopes takes over Coney Island 1 22 Close expandIcon 1 22 Close

​