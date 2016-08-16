Summer may be quickly coming to an end, but that didn't stop Kyra Santoro and Billabong from heating up The Hamptons this past weekend. In epic fashion, our SI Swimsuit model search contestant and the surf-style brand celebrated everyone's favorite season with a seaside surf party and press preview.

Decked out in head-to-toe Billabong , Kyra stunned as she attended a preview of the Spring 2017 collection at a private suite designed by Pow Wow Design Studio at The Surf Lodge. Billabong Design Concept Director Allison Roberts walked Kyra through the brand's hottest new looks before she took off for a private party hosted by Billabong , Corkcicle and John Frieda .

There couldn't possible be more...right? Wrong! As if that weren't enough, the brunette beauty spent the next day soaking up the sun on a private beach bed at Gurney's Montauk Resort & Spa. The whirlwind weekend wrapped with a lesson from professional surfer Laura Enever, where our Cali-based model was able to show off her impressive skills in the water!

Missed out on the action? You can still catch a glimpse into our exclusive shoot with Kyra here! And be sure to check out all of her gorgeous photos in collaboration with Billabong below!

Makeup by Katie Matthews with Cos Bar. Hair by Caile Noble with John Frieda Hair Care. Outfits by Billabong Women's.