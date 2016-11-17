Genevieve Morton is no stranger to string bikinis and topless shots. After all, you don't make it through a six-year residency at SI Swimsuit without showing a little (read: a lot of) skin.

But in a new, ultra-revealing calendar, Genevieve is baring all in the name of a good cause. The South African bombshell posed nude for photographer and friend Derek Riker in an effort to both be vulnerable with her most loyal fans and raise funds for The Foundation for Breast & Prostate Health.

"This project is very different from any swimsuit shoot I have ever done, quite simply because there are no swimsuits," Genevieve told Swim Daily. "After going through some major work on myself inside and out over the last two years, I found myself in better shape than I had ever been before."

Derek Riker

Genevieve describes the portraits as "fine artwork" and says that they represent both her complete and unlimited trust in her photographer, as well as her desire to be liberated through her work.

Fans can pre order the calendar on Genevieve's website and $1 from each sale will go to The Foundation for Breast & Prostate Health. Please be advised that images in the calendar will be uncensored and are not for the faint for heart.

