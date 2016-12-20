SI Swimsuit 2017 casting calls are underway and we can't get over all the beautiful babes coming through our office.

As we sift through hundreds of gorgeous ladies to fill out our next rookie class, we're hoping you'll follow along! When we meet SI Swimsuit hopefuls, you will, too. So what are you waiting for?

Next up is Genevieve Rokero. The Hawaii native got her start at age 12 when she won a modeling competition and has been working steadily ever since. But she's not just another pretty face. Genevieve is mildly obsessed with astronomy and considers NASA her dream job if modeling hadn't worked out. But for now her dream is to be a part of SI Swimsuit, and you just may see her in the pages of the 2017 issue!

Get to know more about Genevieve in the video above, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more 2017 SI Swimsuit Casting Calls!

